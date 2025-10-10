Guest Post: The Day the Safety Died

[Editor’s note: Today we bring you a guest submission by Leon “Pete” Kelley, an FAA Aviation Safety Inspector, following the recent release of the NTSB’s final report on the fatal Oct. 1, 2023 crash involving aviation safety advocate, Richard McSpadden Jr.]

Buddy Holly and the Day the Music Died

On Feb. 3, 1959, Buddy Holly was killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was created in 1986, John Fogerty inducted Buddy Holly. The class of 1986 also included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Robert Johnson. Not bad company!

In 1954, Buddy Holly launched a musical revolution by modernizing traditional genres, including blues, country, and bluegrass, for a youthful audience. He brought an innovative approach to songwriting and a unique sound that set him apart from other musicians of his time.

Don McLean’s song “American Pie” was released in 1971 and was the No. 1 U.S. hit for four weeks in 1972. The song repeated the lyric “the day the music died,” referring to the Feb. 3, 1959, crash, and the phrase became popularly synonymous with it.

“American Pie” reflected the deep cultural changes, profound disillusion and loss of innocence experienced by many from McLean’s generation. McLean later revealed the meaning of the song’s lyrics when they, along with a manuscript and notes, were sold at auction for $1.2 million in 1995.

He said that, basically, things were heading in the wrong direction, life was becoming less idyllic, and that it was a morality song in a sense.

Richard McSpadden Jr. and the Call for Aviation Safety

The NTSB published the final report last month on an accident that claimed the life of a consequential advocate for aviation safety.

On Oct. 1, 2023, Richard McSpadden Jr., the preeminent advocate for aviation safety in general aviation and AOPA’s Air Safety Institute senior vice president, died in an airplane accident near Lake Placid, New York. The aircraft was returning to the airport due to a partial loss of engine power for undetermined reasons.

McSpadden, a former commander of the Air Force Thunderbirds, was a highly respected accident analyst. AOPA reported that during his tenure leading the Air Safety Institute, McSpadden ushered AOPA’s safety education arm into the YouTube era, introducing a popular new video series focused on improving the general aviation safety record and expanding pilots’ knowledge and skills.

His approach centered on five principles of safety: have knowledgeable people, train them well, keep them proficient, put them in reliable, modern equipment and surround them in a culture that supports good decision-making.

It’s the reliable equipment portion of his safety prescription that contributed to his death, and this is what we should advocate for to honor him.

Measuring McSpadden’s Legacy

If we created an Aviation Safety Hall of Fame today, I would induct Richard McSpadden Jr. The inaugural class could include, along with McSpadden, Jerome “Jerry” Lederer, C.O. Miller, Dr. S. Harry Robertson III, James Reason, Sidney Dekker, Bill Waldock and Jeff Guzzetti—very good company.

I hope that McSpadden’s death can have an enduring legacy and impact on aviation safety by drawing attention to an aspect of aviation safety that needs advocacy: ensuring safe, reliable, and airworthy aircraft.

The Principles of Maintenance and the Culture of Safety

McSpadden’s five principles of safety for aircraft maintenance would be: have knowledgeable mechanics, train them well, keep them proficient, provide them with appropriate tools and test equipment, and surround them in a culture that supports good decision-making.

Time and cost pressures work against all these principles.

It is the intent of the regulations that require inspection of aircraft and the performance of maintenance between required inspections that the result be safe, reliable, airworthy aircraft. When this required outcome is not obtained, it so seldom results in death that it becomes a siren’s song with the lyric that inadequate maintenance is safe.

Inappropriate and inadequate maintenance practices, including failure to follow procedures, can too often become a normalized deviation from what the regulations require. We become seduced into thinking this new normal is safe enough when, in fact, it is not. Then, very occasionally, it results in tragedy.

The causes of inspection failure and the ineffectual performance of maintenance are too seldom determined or adequately addressed in accident investigations or the aggregate analysis of accidents. To honor the safety advocate Richard McSpadden Jr., we should all advocate for improving the practice of aviation maintenance in general aviation.

Disclaimer

The guest author is an FAA ASI. The views expressed here do not represent the views of the United States, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration or any other federal agency.