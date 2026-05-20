University Of Dubuque Adds Helicopter Pilot Pathway

Iowa’s University of Dubuque is expanding its aviation program with a new helicopter-focused degree aimed at streamlining training and helping meet ongoing demand for rotorcraft pilots across multiple sectors.

Beginning in fall 2026, the university will launch an Associate of Applied Science in Flight Operations (Rotary Wing), a two-year program designed for students pursuing careers in helicopter aviation. The program has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission and is intended to provide a more direct and cost-efficient route into professional flight training while maintaining a collegiate academic foundation.

University officials say the expansion reflects sustained demand for helicopter pilots in fields including emergency medical services, law enforcement, utility operations, aerial firefighting, and tourism. The new associate degree will complement UD’s existing bachelor’s programs in aviation and flight operations.

“Many students voiced interest in an efficient pathway through their flight training,” said Tony Foster, PhD, associate professor of aviation and head of academics for UD’s Department of Aviation. “This program allows prospective students to emphasize aviation and associated helicopter coursework with their program of study.”

The university has offered helicopter training since 2017 and reports nearly 100 rotorcraft pilot graduates since 2018, with alumni working in EMS, military aviation, and commercial operations. Training includes use of Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopters along with simulator-based instruction.

Officials also point to industry forecasts calling for continued helicopter pilot demand over the next decade, driven by retirements and sector growth. UD has expanded aviation enrollment in recent years, prompting additional investment in infrastructure.

That includes ongoing construction tied to the Edward Babka Aviation Learning Center, which will add hangars, ramp space, and training facilities expected to be completed by late 2026.

The university says the goal is to expand access to aviation careers while maintaining structured, industry-aligned training for future professional pilots.