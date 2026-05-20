Chesapeake Bay Seaplane Proposal Draws Pushback From Maryland Residents

A proposal to establish commercial seaplane operations on Maryland’s Miles River is drawing opposition from some residents and boaters in the waterfront town of St. Michaels, according to local reports.

Virginia-based Coastal Seaplanes is seeking to expand charter service into the popular Chesapeake Bay destination, where concerns over safety, congestion and noise have surfaced during public meetings.

The company reportedly plans to use a designated “sealane” stretching more than a mile along the Miles River to accommodate amphibious aircraft arrivals and departures. Founder and CEO Sam Riggs told local news WBOC, the company began pursuing the location after customer demand for direct seaplane access to St. Michaels increased.

Residents speaking before the town’s Waterway Management Advisory Board questioned whether seaplane operations could coexist safely with the river’s heavy recreational boating traffic, particularly during the busy summer season. The Miles River is widely used by sailboats, tour operators and yacht clubs.

Local marina and yacht operators also expressed concern that aircraft activity could complicate navigation in already congested waterways. Additionally, some community members worried the added traffic could disrupt boating access and alter the character of the historic waterfront town.

Still, not all reaction has been negative. Commenters on local Facebook discussions surrounding the proposal voiced support for the operation, with some describing seaplanes as a natural fit for the Chesapeake Bay region and arguing the service could provide a unique tourism option for the town.

Riggs defended the proposal, saying the company intends to integrate into the community rather than disrupt it. He noted Coastal Seaplanes has received FAA authorization to operate on the Miles River, though the company is still awaiting approval from the Maryland Aviation Administration.