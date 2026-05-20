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Chesapeake Bay Seaplane Proposal Draws Pushback From Maryland Residents

Residents and boating groups are raising concerns about safety, congestion and noise on the busy Chesapeake Bay waterway.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo-Costal Seaplanes Facebook
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Coastal Seaplanes proposes commercial seaplane operations on Maryland's Miles River in St. Michaels, seeking to expand charter service due to customer demand.
  • The plan faces strong opposition from many residents and boaters concerned about safety, increased river congestion, noise, and potential disruption to recreational activities and the town's historic character.
  • While some community members support the idea as a unique tourism option, the company has FAA authorization but is still awaiting approval from the Maryland Aviation Administration.
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A proposal to establish commercial seaplane operations on Maryland’s Miles River is drawing opposition from some residents and boaters in the waterfront town of St. Michaels, according to local reports.

 Virginia-based Coastal Seaplanes is seeking to expand charter service into the popular Chesapeake Bay destination, where concerns over safety, congestion and noise have surfaced during public meetings.

The company reportedly plans to use a designated “sealane” stretching more than a mile along the Miles River to accommodate amphibious aircraft arrivals and departures. Founder and CEO Sam Riggs told local news WBOC, the company began pursuing the location after customer demand for direct seaplane access to St. Michaels increased.

Residents speaking before the town’s Waterway Management Advisory Board questioned whether seaplane operations could coexist safely with the river’s heavy recreational boating traffic, particularly during the busy summer season. The Miles River is widely used by sailboats, tour operators and yacht clubs.

Local marina and yacht operators also expressed concern that aircraft activity could complicate navigation in already congested waterways. Additionally, some community members worried the added traffic could disrupt boating access and alter the character of the historic waterfront town.

Still, not all reaction has been negative. Commenters on local Facebook discussions surrounding the proposal voiced support for the operation, with some describing seaplanes as a natural fit for the Chesapeake Bay region and arguing the service could provide a unique tourism option for the town.

Riggs defended the proposal, saying the company intends to integrate into the community rather than disrupt it. He noted Coastal Seaplanes has received FAA authorization to operate on the Miles River, though the company is still awaiting approval from the Maryland Aviation Administration.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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