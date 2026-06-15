B-52 Accident At Edwards Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress was involved in an accident Monday morning at Edwards Air Force Base in California, according to an alert posted by Edwards Air Force Base.

“ALERT: A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m. Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the base said in the statement.

No additional details on the aircraft, crew, injuries or damage were immediately released. Edwards said the response was ongoing and that more information would be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.