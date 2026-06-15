Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

B-52 Accident At Edwards Air Force Base

Emergency crews responded after the aircraft went down on the airfield.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
B-52 Crashes At Edwards Air Force Base
[Credit: U.S. Air Force]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday morning.
  • Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene, and the situation is ongoing.
  • No details regarding the aircraft, crew, injuries, or damage have been released as it is a developing story.
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A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress was involved in an accident Monday morning at Edwards Air Force Base in California, according to an alert posted by Edwards Air Force Base.

“ALERT: A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m. Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the base said in the statement.

No additional details on the aircraft, crew, injuries or damage were immediately released. Edwards said the response was ongoing and that more information would be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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