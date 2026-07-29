Pilot Fatally Injured In Arizona Accident

At about 7:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, a Piper PA-28-180 was involved in an accident shortly after departing Chandler Municipal Airport in Chandler, Arizona. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was fatally injured.

Chandler Fire Department personnel responded near McQueen and Queen Creek roads after a 911 caller reported a downed airplane. Fire personnel coordinated with local ATC to locate the accident site. The airplane came to rest in desert terrain beyond the departure end of the runway. Video recorded by an Arizona’s Family news helicopter showed evidence of fire damage.

In air traffic control audio published by FOX 10 Phoenix, a controller directed another aircraft to proceed toward the departure end and attempt to locate the airplane. The controller subsequently stated that the airplane appeared to have gone down beyond the departure end. The published segment did not contain a distress transmission from the accident pilot.

ADS-B data recorded a departure from Chandler at 7:48 p.m. and ended at 7:49 p.m.