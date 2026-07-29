Accidents/NTSB

Pilot Fatally Injured In Arizona Accident

Aircraft came to rest beyond the departure end of the runway at Chandler Municipal Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Pilot Fatally Injured In Arizona Accident
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Piper PA-28-180 crashed shortly after departing Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona, resulting in the fatal injury of its sole pilot.
  • The accident occurred around 7:50 p.m. local time, with the aircraft coming to rest in desert terrain beyond the runway's departure end and showing evidence of fire damage.
  • Air traffic control audio confirmed the aircraft went down quickly and without the pilot transmitting a distress call.
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At about 7:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, a Piper PA-28-180 was involved in an accident shortly after departing Chandler Municipal Airport in Chandler, Arizona. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was fatally injured.

Chandler Fire Department personnel responded near McQueen and Queen Creek roads after a 911 caller reported a downed airplane. Fire personnel coordinated with local ATC to locate the accident site. The airplane came to rest in desert terrain beyond the departure end of the runway. Video recorded by an Arizona’s Family news helicopter showed evidence of fire damage.

In air traffic control audio published by FOX 10 Phoenix, a controller directed another aircraft to proceed toward the departure end and attempt to locate the airplane. The controller subsequently stated that the airplane appeared to have gone down beyond the departure end. The published segment did not contain a distress transmission from the accident pilot.

ADS-B data recorded a departure from Chandler at 7:48 p.m. and ended at 7:49 p.m.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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