Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Vision Jet Damaged In Idaho Takeoff Accident

One person was injured during the Friday morning departure attempt at Driggs-Reed Memorial.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Vision Jet Damaged In Idaho Takeoff Accident
[Credit: Robert Buchel | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet struck construction equipment at Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport (KDIJ) in Idaho during a takeoff attempt, injuring one person.
  • The accident occurred on a closed section of Runway 4/22, which was undergoing repairs due to pavement damage from a ruptured irrigation line.
  • The runway had been operating with a shortened length and displaced threshold since June, with full restoration tentatively planned for September 5.
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A Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet struck construction equipment Friday morning while attempting to depart Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport (KDIJ) in Idaho, injuring one person. The accident occurred at about 6:24 a.m. local time and involved two people aboard the aircraft.

Runway Under Repair

At the time of the accident, Runway 4/22 was operating with 3,850 feet available because of pavement damage caused by a ruptured pressurized irrigation line beneath the runway. The airport said the rupture shifted structural material beneath the asphalt, requiring a temporary displaced threshold while repairs were underway.

The Cirrus entered a closed section of the runway during the takeoff attempt and struck construction equipment and gravel, according to an Aviation Safety Network entry. No fatalities were reported.

Construction Started Earlier This Month

Work on the damaged section began Aug. 5. In an update four days before the accident, airport officials said crews had removed pavement and started excavating the water line trench. Work during the week of the accident was expected to focus on installing a steel sleeve for the line. The airport had tentatively planned to restore the full runway by Sept. 5.

The shortened runway configuration had been in place since June.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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