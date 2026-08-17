Vision Jet Damaged In Idaho Takeoff Accident

A Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet struck construction equipment Friday morning while attempting to depart Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport (KDIJ) in Idaho, injuring one person. The accident occurred at about 6:24 a.m. local time and involved two people aboard the aircraft.

Runway Under Repair

At the time of the accident, Runway 4/22 was operating with 3,850 feet available because of pavement damage caused by a ruptured pressurized irrigation line beneath the runway. The airport said the rupture shifted structural material beneath the asphalt, requiring a temporary displaced threshold while repairs were underway.

The Cirrus entered a closed section of the runway during the takeoff attempt and struck construction equipment and gravel, according to an Aviation Safety Network entry. No fatalities were reported.

Construction Started Earlier This Month

Work on the damaged section began Aug. 5. In an update four days before the accident, airport officials said crews had removed pavement and started excavating the water line trench. Work during the week of the accident was expected to focus on installing a steel sleeve for the line. The airport had tentatively planned to restore the full runway by Sept. 5.

The shortened runway configuration had been in place since June.