Accidents/NTSB

Two Killed In Gulfstream G200 Accident

The aircraft was on a positioning flight to Texas when the crew reported an emergency after takeoff.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Two Killed In Gulfstream G200 Accident In Dominican Republic
[Credit: BlueBarronPhoto | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S.-registered Gulfstream G200 crashed and was destroyed at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic after its crew reported an emergency, killing both U.S. citizen pilots on board.
  • The aircraft was on a ferry flight to Austin, Texas, having refueled in the Dominican Republic after departing Puerto Rico, and was intended to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina and his family.
  • Preliminary ADS-B data indicated the aircraft attempted to land on runway 29 with an 8.7-knot tailwind component.
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A U.S.-registered Gulfstream G200 was destroyed Sunday after the crew reported an emergency and returned to La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Both pilots on board were killed during the landing attempt.

According to preliminary information from Aviation Safety Network, the aircraft was on a ferry flight to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. Dominican aviation officials identified the pilots as U.S. citizens and said there were no passengers aboard during the accident.

ADS-B data showed the aircraft departing runway 11 at La Romana at about 7:30 p.m. UTC before maneuvering near the airport for an attempted return. The data indicated the aircraft later lined up for runway 29, where weather information at the time showed an 8.7-knot tailwind component.

“My condolences to the pilots and their family!” former MLB All-Star catcher Yadier Molina wrote on social media.

Molina said the aircraft was traveling to Texas to pick him up, along with family and friends, for a trip to Puerto Rico. The Associated Press reported that the aircraft had departed Puerto Rico, stopped in the Dominican Republic to refuel and then departed for Texas before the crew reported the emergency.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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