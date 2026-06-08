Two Killed In Gulfstream G200 Accident

A U.S.-registered Gulfstream G200 was destroyed Sunday after the crew reported an emergency and returned to La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Both pilots on board were killed during the landing attempt.

According to preliminary information from Aviation Safety Network, the aircraft was on a ferry flight to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. Dominican aviation officials identified the pilots as U.S. citizens and said there were no passengers aboard during the accident.

ADS-B data showed the aircraft departing runway 11 at La Romana at about 7:30 p.m. UTC before maneuvering near the airport for an attempted return. The data indicated the aircraft later lined up for runway 29, where weather information at the time showed an 8.7-knot tailwind component.

“My condolences to the pilots and their family!” former MLB All-Star catcher Yadier Molina wrote on social media.

Molina said the aircraft was traveling to Texas to pick him up, along with family and friends, for a trip to Puerto Rico. The Associated Press reported that the aircraft had departed Puerto Rico, stopped in the Dominican Republic to refuel and then departed for Texas before the crew reported the emergency.