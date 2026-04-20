Flight Safety Drones

Ag Aircraft Drone Encounters Increased In 2025 Season

FAA safety campaign coincides with industry warnings on shared airspace.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Drone Encounters With Ag Aircraft Increase In 2025 Season
[Credit: Marcelle29 | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Unsafe encounters between drones and manned agricultural aircraft are significantly increasing, with 20% of operators reporting incidents in 2025 due to both operating in the same low-altitude airspace.
  • Manned agricultural aircraft struggle to detect drones at low altitudes and high speeds, highlighting the regulatory requirement for drone operators to yield and NAAA's recommendations for improved visibility, communication, and immediate landing if manned aircraft are present.
  • The FAA promotes drone safety through initiatives like Drone Safety Day, but ongoing regulatory proposals, such as Part 108 for BVLOS operations, raise concerns about potential future changes to right-of-way in low-altitude airspace.
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Reports of unsafe encounters between drones and manned agricultural aircraft increased during the 2025 growing season, according to the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA). The organization said 20% of aerial application operators reported at least one unsafe interaction with a drone last year, up from 16% in 2024 and 11% in 2023. Agricultural aircraft routinely operate at low altitudes while treating crops, placing them in the same airspace used by most uncrewed aircraft systems.

“With the increasing number of uncrewed aircraft operations over the last few years, their operators must be aware of low-flying, manned agricultural aircraft,” NAAA CEO Andrew Moore said. “It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for manned aircraft to see a drone while conducting aerial applications 10 feet off the ground at speeds of up to 140 mph.”

Drone operators are required by regulation to yield to manned aircraft, although NAAA further advises that those operators utilize visibility and tracking equipment, monitor the 122.925 MHz ag frequency and coordinate with local aerial application operations before flying. The association also recommends that properly trained and certificated UAS operators carry liability insurance and land immediately if a low-flying aircraft is in the area.

The FAA is also focusing on safe drone operations through its annual Drone Safety Day, scheduled for April 25. The event is an effort to promote responsible flying and awareness among drone users, encouraging operators to understand regulations and prioritize safety. According to the FAA, the campaign highlights collaboration between the agency and the drone community “to safely integrate drones into the National Airspace System.”

The discussion comes as broader regulatory proposals continue to examine how drones and manned aircraft will share low-altitude airspace. Although not yet in effect, proposed Part 108 language for UAS operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), for example, has prompted concern among some operators over provisions that could give unmanned aircraft right-of-way in certain low-altitude operations, particularly when crewed aircraft are not equipped with ADS-B Out or similar electronic conspicuity technology.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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