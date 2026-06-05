Flight Safety

Cirrus Adds Flight Review Course For SR Series Pilots

New Cirrus Approach program is designed to meet FAA flight review requirements.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cirrus Adds Annual Flight Review Course For SR Series Pilots
[Credit: Cirrus]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Cirrus has launched a new 2026 Annual Flight Review course for SR20, SR22, and SR22T pilots, designed to satisfy FAA recurrent training requirements.
  • The course is a four-hour program, including online lessons, videos, assessments, and quizzes, complemented by instructor-led ground and flight assessments.
  • It aims to promote continuous flight training by allowing pilots to practice critical skills, such as stabilized approaches and go-arounds, in a structured environment.
  • The course is accessible through the Cirrus Approach portal, coordinated with certified instructors, and will be updated annually to address current safety focus areas.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Cirrus said Thursday that it has added a 2026 Annual Flight Review course to its Cirrus Approach training catalog, giving SR20, SR22 and SR22T pilots a recurrent training option. Although marketed as an annual course, Cirrus noted that it can also help satisfy the FAA’s 24 month flight review requirements under 14 CFR 61.56.

The course is estimated at four hours and includes three lessons, two assessments, 14 videos and two quizzes. Once an instructor signs off on completion, participants can partner with their Cirrus Training Center or a Cirrus Specialized Flight Instructor to complete a ground assessment and a flight assessment.

“Cirrus is dedicated to promoting continuous flight training as a lifestyle,” Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus, said. “By increasing instructional touchpoints beyond just those required, Cirrus is creating more opportunities for pilots to practice critical skills in a safe and structured environment and then apply them in flight.”

Cirrus said the course is intended for SR Series pilots, regardless of current aircraft ownership, and will be updated annually to address current safety focus areas.

Pilots complete the course through the Cirrus Approach portal and coordinate the instructor portion through a Cirrus Training Center or Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot.

Cirrus said the course is designed to be completed in a half-day session and includes emphasis on areas such as stabilized approaches and go-arounds.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.