Cirrus Adds Flight Review Course For SR Series Pilots

Cirrus said Thursday that it has added a 2026 Annual Flight Review course to its Cirrus Approach training catalog, giving SR20, SR22 and SR22T pilots a recurrent training option. Although marketed as an annual course, Cirrus noted that it can also help satisfy the FAA’s 24 month flight review requirements under 14 CFR 61.56.

The course is estimated at four hours and includes three lessons, two assessments, 14 videos and two quizzes. Once an instructor signs off on completion, participants can partner with their Cirrus Training Center or a Cirrus Specialized Flight Instructor to complete a ground assessment and a flight assessment.

“Cirrus is dedicated to promoting continuous flight training as a lifestyle,” Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus, said. “By increasing instructional touchpoints beyond just those required, Cirrus is creating more opportunities for pilots to practice critical skills in a safe and structured environment and then apply them in flight.”

Cirrus said the course is intended for SR Series pilots, regardless of current aircraft ownership, and will be updated annually to address current safety focus areas.

Pilots complete the course through the Cirrus Approach portal and coordinate the instructor portion through a Cirrus Training Center or Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot.

Cirrus said the course is designed to be completed in a half-day session and includes emphasis on areas such as stabilized approaches and go-arounds.