Aviation News FAA and Regs Flight Safety Risk Management

Bipartisan Senate Bill Targets Airport Surface Safety

The Runway SAFE-T Act is aimed at reducing runway incursions through better airport vehicle training and safety technology.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Jaromir Chalabala]
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Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Senators have introduced the bipartisan Runway SAFE-T Act to address the rising number of runway incursions.
  • The legislation aims to enhance airport surface safety by improving vehicle operator training and expanding the use of advanced safety technology.
  • It mandates an FAA-led task force to develop best practices for airport driver training and allows existing FAA funds to be used for related technology and training initiatives.
  • The bill, which follows recent high-profile incidents, has garnered support from various aviation organizations emphasizing the urgent need for better safety measures.
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U.S. Senators are pushing new bipartisan legislation aimed at reducing runway incursions by improving airport vehicle training and expanding the use of surface safety technology.

The Runway Surface Awareness and Focused, Effective Training and Technology (Runway SAFE-T) Act, introduced Tuesday by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), follows a series of high-profile runway incidents, including the March accident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in which a landing airliner collided with an airport fire truck.

The proposal would establish an FAA-led task force charged with reviewing airport driver training programs and recommending best practices for vehicle operations in movement areas. The panel would include representatives from airports, the FAA, the NTSB, emergency response organizations, airport vehicle operators and other aviation stakeholders. Its recommendations would be delivered to the FAA within one year.

The legislation would also allow airports to use existing FAA Airport Safety and Resilient Infrastructure Discretionary Program funding for technologies and training intended to reduce vehicle-related runway incursions and improve situational awareness for ground personnel.

Moran said recent close calls demonstrate the need to address surface safety before another major accident occurs. Hickenlooper noted that more than 500 runway incursions have been recorded so far this year, arguing that airports of all sizes need better tools and training to keep workers and passengers safe.

The measure builds on testimony presented during a Senate aviation subcommittee hearing in June, where lawmakers examined runway safety trends and the increasing number of surface incidents across the National Airspace System.

The bill has drawn support from several aviation organizations, including the Airports Council International–North America, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, the Air Medical Operators Association and the Air Traffic Control Association, all of which cited the need for improved training, technology and coordination to reduce runway conflicts.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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