ATP Brings Back 100-Hour Multi-Engine Program

ATP Flight School announced Wednesday that it has reintroduced a version of its Airline Career Pilot Program providing more than 100 hours of multi-engine flight time. The nine-month program is priced at $123,995 for students starting with no previous flight experience, the same base tuition ATP currently lists for its standard zero-time program.

More Seminole Time

ATP says students in the new program will log 285 total hours, including 101 hours in multi-engine aircraft, 134 hours in single-engine aircraft and 50 hours in simulators. Its standard zero-time program lists 282 hours, including 25 multi-engine hours, 204 single-engine hours and 53 simulator hours. Rather than adding roughly 75 hours of multi-engine flying to the existing curriculum, the new program replaces a substantial portion of the standard program’s single-engine time.

“For more than 40 years, ATP has been the leader in multi-engine training and preparing students for successful airline pilot careers,” ATP Vice President of Marketing Michael Arnold said in a company news release Wednesday.

The program is initially being offered in Atlanta; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Denton, Texas, and ATP says additional locations are planned.

Different From Earlier Option

ATP has offered 100-plus-hour multi-engine training before, although its earlier version followed a different progression. A 2022 ATP program brochure presented 100-plus multi-engine time as an option within the Airline Career Pilot Program, whose published sequence called for students to earn a single-engine commercial certificate before completing multi-engine add-ons.

Under the new program, zero-time students earn a single-engine private certificate and then transition to the Piper Seminole for a private multi-engine add-on. They continue in the twin for their instrument rating, commercial multi-engine certificate and MEI and CFII training before returning to single-engine aircraft for single-engine commercial and flight instructor add-ons.

Additional Costs

The $123,995 number is a base tuition figure, and not necessarily a student’s complete cost for flight training. ATP said it estimates FAA examiner and knowledge-test fees at about $14,000 for zero-time students. Required third-party applications are also additional costs, and some training locations may carry premiums of up to $5,000.