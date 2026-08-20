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ATP Brings Back 100-Hour Multi-Engine Program

The new track puts students in twins much earlier than ATP’s previous 100-hour multi-engine option.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
ATP Brings Back 100-Hour Multi-Engine Program
[Credit: ATP Flight School]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • ATP Flight School has reintroduced a version of its Airline Career Pilot Program providing over 100 hours of multi-engine flight time over nine months, priced at a base tuition of $123,995.
  • This new program significantly increases multi-engine training hours (101 total hours) by replacing a substantial portion of the standard program's single-engine time, and alters the training progression to emphasize multi-engine aircraft earlier for instrument and commercial ratings.
  • While the base tuition is $123,995, students should expect additional costs including approximately $14,000 for FAA fees and knowledge tests, plus potential location premiums and third-party application fees.
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ATP Flight School announced Wednesday that it has reintroduced a version of its Airline Career Pilot Program providing more than 100 hours of multi-engine flight time. The nine-month program is priced at $123,995 for students starting with no previous flight experience, the same base tuition ATP currently lists for its standard zero-time program.

More Seminole Time

ATP says students in the new program will log 285 total hours, including 101 hours in multi-engine aircraft, 134 hours in single-engine aircraft and 50 hours in simulators. Its standard zero-time program lists 282 hours, including 25 multi-engine hours, 204 single-engine hours and 53 simulator hours. Rather than adding roughly 75 hours of multi-engine flying to the existing curriculum, the new program replaces a substantial portion of the standard program’s single-engine time.

“For more than 40 years, ATP has been the leader in multi-engine training and preparing students for successful airline pilot careers,” ATP Vice President of Marketing Michael Arnold said in a company news release Wednesday.

The program is initially being offered in Atlanta; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Denton, Texas, and ATP says additional locations are planned.

Different From Earlier Option

ATP has offered 100-plus-hour multi-engine training before, although its earlier version followed a different progression. A 2022 ATP program brochure presented 100-plus multi-engine time as an option within the Airline Career Pilot Program, whose published sequence called for students to earn a single-engine commercial certificate before completing multi-engine add-ons.

Under the new program, zero-time students earn a single-engine private certificate and then transition to the Piper Seminole for a private multi-engine add-on. They continue in the twin for their instrument rating, commercial multi-engine certificate and MEI and CFII training before returning to single-engine aircraft for single-engine commercial and flight instructor add-ons.

Additional Costs

The $123,995 number is a base tuition figure, and not necessarily a student’s complete cost for flight training. ATP said it estimates FAA examiner and knowledge-test fees at about $14,000 for zero-time students. Required third-party applications are also additional costs, and some training locations may carry premiums of up to $5,000.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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