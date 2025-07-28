Multimedia Video of the Week

AirVenture 2025 Cool Planes: 1929 Fairchild 71

A tribute to the enduring ruggedness of the design, this 96-year-old airplane is a regular flyer.

Mark Phelps
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Mark Phelps of AVweb showcased cool airplanes at AirVenture.
  • The video features a Fairchild airplane.
  • The video is part of a series of Oshkosh Live segments.
  • Three more Oshkosh Live videos will be released that week.
AirVenture is all about cool planes and AVweb’s Mark Phelps made the rounds looking for them. In this segment, he found a very cool Fairchild and rolled the cameras. This video was originally part of our Oshkosh Live segment and we’ll be running three more this week.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

