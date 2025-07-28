AirVenture is all about cool planes and AVweb’s Mark Phelps made the rounds looking for them. In this segment, he found a very cool Fairchild and rolled the cameras. This video was originally part of our Oshkosh Live segment and we’ll be running three more this week.
AirVenture 2025 Cool Planes: 1929 Fairchild 71
A tribute to the enduring ruggedness of the design, this 96-year-old airplane is a regular flyer.
Key Takeaways:
- Mark Phelps of AVweb showcased cool airplanes at AirVenture.
- The video features a Fairchild airplane.
- The video is part of a series of Oshkosh Live segments.
- Three more Oshkosh Live videos will be released that week.
