When a plain vanilla Van’s RV-6 isn’t enough, you can always beef up the empennage and stuff a big 300-HP IO-540 engine in the cowling and have bragging rights to 225 MPH. That’s exactly what builder Steve Barnes did and for this AVweb exclusive Cool Planes segment from AirVenture 2025, Barnes gave us a walk around tour at the show.
AirVenture 2025 Cool Planes: Barnes’ Stormer RV-6
The speedy RV-6 wasn't quite enough for Steve Barnes so he beefed it up and gave it an extra kick
