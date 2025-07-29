AirVenture 2025 Cool Planes: Piper L-4 Grasshopper

The Piper L-4 Grasshopper was the military version of the famous Piper J3 Cub and used as for liaison and observation duties in direct support of ground forces during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, the USAAF procured almost 6,000 of the Piper Aircraft. AVweb’s Mark Phelps spotted one of them at AirVenture 2025 and featured it in one of our Cool Planes segments.