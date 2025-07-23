AirVenture 2025: Old Biplanes Made New Again

There’s nothing quite like the nostalgia of open-cockpit flying, particularly in classic designs from the 1930s. But what if you took classic models like the Junkers A50 Heritage, Great Lakes, and Waco YMF-5 and added modern safety enhancements, new avionics, new engine tech, hand-crafted build quality plus first-class paint work, and made these timeless classics new again? That’s exactly what Dimor Group—a holding company that focuses on preserving historically significant aircraft brands—has done. It was showing off its latest custom aircraft at AirVenture 2025 and Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano rolled his cameras for a close look with Dimor’s Matt Pottenger.