AirVenture 2025 Video: Avidyne Vantage FAA Approved

Avidyne has been working on FAA certification for its Vantage 12 retrofit flight display suite for early-gen Cirrus models equipped with the Avidyne Entegra. These are dual, 12-inch touch displays with deep integration with Avidyne’s IFD-series navigators and the DFC90 autopilot. The system is intended to use most of the existing wiring that’s in place, but will require sizable panel rework for fit—hardware that Avidyne can offer to installing shops. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano caught up with Avidyne’s Dan Schwinn at AirVenture 2025 for a recap.