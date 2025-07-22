AirVenture 2025 Video: RV-12iS Updates

Van’s Aircraft has enjoyed much success with the RV-12 series, and at AirVenture 2025 the company brought the latest 2026 RV-12iS. It sports some welcomed improvements including a more traditional under-wing-mounted pitot/AoA mast, more charging capability, more comfortable seating, updated Rotax fuel pumps and a much-needed parking brake, to name a few. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time walking around the airplane with Aric Krause from Van’s.