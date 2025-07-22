Multimedia Video of the Week

AirVenture 2025 Video: RV-12iS Updates

Van's has made some thoughtful improvements to one of its most popular designs.

Larry Anglisano

Van’s Aircraft has enjoyed much success with the RV-12 series, and at AirVenture 2025 the company brought the latest 2026 RV-12iS. It sports some welcomed improvements including a more traditional under-wing-mounted pitot/AoA mast, more charging capability, more comfortable seating, updated Rotax fuel pumps and a much-needed parking brake, to name a few. For this video, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time walking around the airplane with Aric Krause from Van’s.

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

