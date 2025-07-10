Gallery Multimedia

Picture Of The Week: July 11, 2025

Amelia Walsh
Photo By Miles Weaver The 2025 Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival in Battle Creek, MI.
Photo By Sparky Barnes
From large to small! On the ramp at New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Photo By Chuck Stickney
Post-storm departure from Hagerstown, MD in a Cirrus SR-22. First flight together in 23 years for two retired Naval Aviators.
Photo By Ernst Gebhardt
Tied-down airplanes just itching for the spring thaw at Fairbanks International Airport.
Photo By John Rees
Refueling classic Waco plane at the 66th Annual National Waco Club Reunion at the Wyncoop Airport at Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE