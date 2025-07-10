Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: July 11, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: July 11, 2025 Amelia Walsh · Thursday, July 10, 2025 Photo By Miles Weaver The 2025 Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival in Battle Creek, MI. Photo By Sparky BarnesFrom large to small! On the ramp at New Richmond, Wisconsin. Photo By Chuck StickneyPost-storm departure from Hagerstown, MD in a Cirrus SR-22. First flight together in 23 years for two retired Naval Aviators. Photo By Ernst GebhardtTied-down airplanes just itching for the spring thaw at Fairbanks International Airport. Photo By John ReesRefueling classic Waco plane at the 66th Annual National Waco Club Reunion at the Wyncoop Airport at Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Share this story Amelia Walsh Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
0 replies