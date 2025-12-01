Gallery

Picture of the Day: Dec. 1, 2025

It's never too early to start mastering tailwheel ground handling.

Editorial Staff
Matt Ryan

Picture of the day
This picture was taken at KRNM when Bella Hlavac was training her bother Corban on ground handling. I built the Pitts for my grandson but it got a lot of use by others, too [Credit: Dave Leedom]

