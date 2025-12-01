Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Day: Dec. 1, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Day: Dec. 1, 2025 It's never too early to start mastering tailwheel ground handling. icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Monday, December 01, 2025 at 04:04 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan This picture was taken at KRNM when Bella Hlavac was training her bother Corban on ground handling. I built the Pitts for my grandson but it got a lot of use by others, too [Credit: Dave Leedom] Share this story Editorial Staff
0 replies