Picture of the Day: Dec. 12, 2025

Business jets look on as a glider prepares to take off.

Editorial Staff
Friday, December 12, 2025 at 04:26 PM ET

Glider ready for takeoff at Geneva Intercontinental Airport (LSGG)

A unique event during an exhibition of gliders and aircraft organized by the Geneva Flying Club and the Montricher Gliding Club.

Pentax K5 camera 1/320 sec, focal length 18 mm
[Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
