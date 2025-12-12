Gallery

Picture of the Day: Dec. 12, 2025

Business jets look on as a glider prepares to take off.

Glider ready for takeoff at Geneva Intercontinental Airport (LSGG) A unique event during an exhibition of gliders and aircraft organized by the Geneva Flying Club and the Montricher Gliding Club. Pentax K5 camera 1/320 sec, focal length 18 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

