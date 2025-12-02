Gallery

Picture of the Day: Dec. 2, 2025

A flight over the Jura Mountains.

Editorial Staff
Verified

Edited By:

Matt Ryan

Picture of the Day: Flight over the Jura Mountains
"Our glider is flying at about 7000 ft over the Mon Tendre in the Swiss Jura Mountains between the Leman lake hardly visible under the clouds on the right and the Lac de Joux, as well under the clouds, on the left. Photo taken from a film made with an Image360 video-camera." [Photo by: Y. Chaoui | Submission by: Gilbert Benzonana]

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE