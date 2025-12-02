Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Day: Dec. 2, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Day: Dec. 2, 2025 A flight over the Jura Mountains. icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Tuesday, December 02, 2025 at 04:15 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan "Our glider is flying at about 7000 ft over the Mon Tendre in the Swiss Jura Mountains between the Leman lake hardly visible under the clouds on the right and the Lac de Joux, as well under the clouds, on the left. Photo taken from a film made with an Image360 video-camera." [Photo by: Y. Chaoui | Submission by: Gilbert Benzonana] Share this story Editorial Staff
0 replies