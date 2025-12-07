Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Day: Dec. 7, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Day: Dec. 7, 2025 A reflective photo from an Oshkosh past. icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Sunday, December 07, 2025 at 08:25 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan "Abstract photo I took at Oshkosh in 2022 on my iPhone 13. I've always loved black and white photography, and this mirror-polished Cessna was a perfect subject on my morning stroll through the vintage aircraft section." [Credit: Tom Aniello] Share this story Editorial Staff
