Picture of the Day: Dec. 9, 2025

Glider landing at Geneva Intercontinental Airport.

icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff
Tuesday, December 09, 2025 at 04:16 PM ET
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan

Glider landing at Geneva Intercontinental Airport (LSGG)

A unique event during an exhibition of gliders and aircraft organized by the Geneva Flying Club and the Montricher Gliding Club.

Pentax K5 camera, 1/400 sec, focal length 80 mm

[Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
