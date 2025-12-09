Gallery

Picture of the Day: Dec. 9, 2025

Glider landing at Geneva Intercontinental Airport.

Editorial Staff
Verified

Edited By:

Matt Ryan

Picture of the Day: Dec. 9, 2025
Glider landing at Geneva Intercontinental Airport (LSGG) A unique event during an exhibition of gliders and aircraft organized by the Geneva Flying Club and the Montricher Gliding Club. Pentax K5 camera, 1/400 sec, focal length 80 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE