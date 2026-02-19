Gallery

Picture of the Day: Feb. 19, 2026

Artemis II astronauts train under a waning crescent Moon.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen launch in a T-38 from Ellington Field on Feb. 11, 2026, beneath a waning crescent Moon as part of preparations for the Artemis II lunar test flight. [Credit: NASA/Brendan Finnegan]

