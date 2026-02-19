Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Day: Feb. 19, 2026 Gallery Picture of the Day: Feb. 19, 2026 Artemis II astronauts train under a waning crescent Moon. Editorial Staff Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 03:00 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan NASA astronaut Christina Koch and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen launch in a T-38 from Ellington Field on Feb. 11, 2026, beneath a waning crescent Moon as part of preparations for the Artemis II lunar test flight. [Credit: NASA/Brendan Finnegan] Share this story Editorial Staff
