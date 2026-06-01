Aviation News

NASA X-59 Set For First Supersonic Flight

Aircraft expected to begin faster-than-sound test points this month.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NASA X-59 Set For First Supersonic Flight
[Credit: NASA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is scheduled to begin its initial supersonic test flights this month, aiming to first exceed the speed of sound at 43,000 feet.
  • These upcoming flights, including later tests up to Mach 1.4 at 55,000 feet, are crucial preparatory steps for the Quesst mission's community overflight tests.
  • The aircraft has already completed 14 additional subsonic flights since March, reaching Mach 0.95 and testing various onboard systems, including its eXternal Vision System.
  • While a chase aircraft will accompany the X-59 to measure shock waves, these initial supersonic flights will not yet fully evaluate the aircraft's intended reduced-boom profile.
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NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is expected to move into its first supersonic test flights sometime this month. NASA said on Thursday that the aircraft, based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, is expected to first exceed the speed of sound at about 43,000 feet before later flying at Mach 1.4 at approximately 55,000 feet.

NASA said these speed and altitude conditions will be an important step toward later community overflight tests under its Quesst mission.

“What comes next is the first time this one-of-a-kind aircraft will fly supersonic,” said Cathy Bahm, project manager for NASA’s Low Boom Flight Demonstrator. “We are starting toward the mission conditions test point that X-59 was designed for.”

The X-59 first flew in October 2025 and returned to flight testing in March following a maintenance period. NASA said the aircraft has since completed 14 additional flights, reaching 43,000 feet and Mach 0.95 while testing systems including fuel, hydraulics, environmental controls and its eXternal Vision System, which replaces a forward windshield with camera-fed cockpit displays.

The next block of testing is also expected to include flights to Mach 1.6 and 60,000 feet.

NASA said the upcoming supersonic flights will not yet evaluate the aircraft’s reduced-boom profile because a conventional supersonic chase aircraft will accompany the X-59, though the chase aircraft will carry equipment to begin measuring the X-59’s shock waves.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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