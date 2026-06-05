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Picture of the Day: June 5, 2026

Pilatus B4 training glider makes an approach.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The image depicts a Pilatus B4 training glider on approach to Runway 21 at Montricher Airfield (LSTR).
  • It is a digitized version of an old color photograph.
  • The photo is attributed to Gilbert Benzonana.
See a mistake? Contact us.

“Approach to Runway 21 at Montricher Airfield (LSTR) by a Pilatus B4 training glider
Digitization of an old color photo” — Gilbert Benzonana

Editorial Staff

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