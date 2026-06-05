“Approach to Runway 21 at Montricher Airfield (LSTR) by a Pilatus B4 training glider
Digitization of an old color photo” — Gilbert Benzonana
Picture of the Day: June 5, 2026
Pilatus B4 training glider makes an approach.
Key Takeaways:
- The image depicts a Pilatus B4 training glider on approach to Runway 21 at Montricher Airfield (LSTR).
- It is a digitized version of an old color photograph.
- The photo is attributed to Gilbert Benzonana.
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“Approach to Runway 21 at Montricher Airfield (LSTR) by a Pilatus B4 training glider
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