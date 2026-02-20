Gallery

Picture of the Day: Feb. 20, 2026

A Piper Cherokee tracing the skies over the Spanish countryside en route to Portugal.

Piper Cherokee flying over the Spanish countryside somewhere between Vitoria (Spain) and Porto (Portugal). Digitization of an old color photo by A. Schärer [Submitted by: Gilbert Benzonana]

