Picture of the Day: Jan. 29, 2026

Start of the Swiss spring flying season.

Editorial Staff
Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 03:43 PM ET
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan

Start of the spring flying season. A Swiss B4 single-seater makes its first appearance not far from Montricher Airfield (LSTR) in the Canton of Vaud. Photo taken with a Canon Powershot A95 camera, 1/800 sec, focal length 23 mm. [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
