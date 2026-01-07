“This photo shows Eric Raymond with his solar powered sailplane, Sunseeker II at a sailplane workshop in Tehachipi, CA (Feathered props at the rear). More info on this amazing aircraft at SUNSEEKER II – Solar Flight.”
Picture of the Day: Jan 7, 2026
The Sunseeker II makes an appearance in Tehachipi, California.
Hmm, I need 20 characters. Let’s call it Tehachapi.