The Sunseeker II makes an appearance in Tehachipi, California.

[Credit: Dave Leedom]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The photo features Eric Raymond alongside his solar-powered sailplane, Sunseeker II.
  • The aircraft, distinguished by feathered props at the rear, was captured at a sailplane workshop in Tehachapi, CA.
  • Additional information about the innovative Sunseeker II is available on the Solar Flight website.
“This photo shows Eric Raymond with his solar powered sailplane, Sunseeker II at a sailplane workshop in Tehachipi, CA (Feathered props at the rear). More info on this amazing aircraft at SUNSEEKER II – Solar Flight.”

  1. Hmm, I need 20 characters. Let’s call it Tehachapi.

