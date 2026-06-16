“Tailwheel to spaceship: The Plan” — Dave Leedom
Picture of the Day: June 16, 2026
High soaring dreams take flight.
Key Takeaways:
- The article outlines a strategic plan detailing a progression within the aerospace industry.
- It describes an ambitious journey of technological evolution, starting from foundational aviation represented by tailwheel aircraft.
- The plan's ultimate goal is to advance towards futuristic space technology, culminating in the development or utilization of spaceships.
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