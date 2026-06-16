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Picture of the Day: June 16, 2026

High soaring dreams take flight.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Dave Leedom]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The article outlines a strategic plan detailing a progression within the aerospace industry.
  • It describes an ambitious journey of technological evolution, starting from foundational aviation represented by tailwheel aircraft.
  • The plan's ultimate goal is to advance towards futuristic space technology, culminating in the development or utilization of spaceships.
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“Tailwheel to spaceship: The Plan” — Dave Leedom

Editorial Staff

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