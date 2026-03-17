“Departing from Geneva Airport (LSGG), we reached 14,690 feet—the summit of the Matterhorn (also known as the Cervin)—one of Switzerland’s most iconic peaks (see the Swiss Toblerone chocolate) in less than 45 minutes in our Cessna 172.
Photo taken from a video with the permission of Robert Low, my passenger“
Picture of the Day: March 17, 2026
Climbing to Switzerland’s crown in a Cessna 172.
“Departing from Geneva Airport (LSGG), we reached 14,690 feet—the summit of the Matterhorn (also known as the Cervin)—one of Switzerland’s most iconic peaks (see the Swiss Toblerone chocolate) in less than 45 minutes in our Cessna 172.
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