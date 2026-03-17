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Picture of the Day: March 17, 2026

Climbing to Switzerland’s crown in a Cessna 172.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day: March 17, 2026
[Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

Departing from Geneva Airport (LSGG), we reached 14,690 feet—the summit of the Matterhorn (also known as the Cervin)—one of Switzerland’s most iconic peaks (see the Swiss Toblerone chocolate) in less than 45 minutes in our Cessna 172.
Photo taken from a video with the permission of Robert Low, my passenger

Editorial Staff

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