Picture of the Day: Nov. 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 05:02 PM

My daughter Sloane on her birthday taking a flight lesson with Lily Arnes (her flight instructor) at the Aspen Flight Academy in beautiful Aspen Colorado. She's aiming to solo on her 16th birthday and become a 4th generation Aviator [Credit: Joshua Alexander]