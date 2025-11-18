Gallery

Picture of the Day: Nov. 18, 2025

A fourth generation aviator takes flight.

Picture of the Day
My daughter Sloane on her birthday taking a flight lesson with Lily Arnes (her flight instructor) at the Aspen Flight Academy in beautiful Aspen Colorado. She’s aiming to solo on her 16th birthday and become a 4th generation Aviator [Credit: Joshua Alexander]

