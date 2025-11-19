Picture of the Day: Nov. 19, 2025

“I’m the Crew Chief of the Valiant Effort Foundation Vultee BT-13 located at LVK in California. After a 7 year restoration after a runway incursion, we returned our plane, known as Annie, to flight just this last August. After a few months flying, we had some issues with the charging system, so just a week or so ago, we took off some panels and started troubleshooting the problem. That means checking the charging system while the engine is running…..not for the weak of heart, but just part of the job in keeping old warbirds flying.

Here’s a photo taken by Tia Esguerra of me testing the system while her husband, Alex, runs up the engine. Just as a side note, to check the system at the battery (you can see it just forward of the firewall) you have to stand next to the exhaust while the engine is running at a slow 1400 RPM….just another day at the office!”

– Greg Ely