Gallery

Picture of the Day: Nov. 19, 2025

It takes hands-on courage, careful troubleshooting and a deep love for preserving warbird history to keep 'Annie' in the air.

Editorial Staff
Verified

Edited By:

Matt Ryan

Photo of the Day November 19
Crew Chief Greg Ely checks the charging system on “Annie,” the Valiant Effort Foundation’s Vultee BT-13 at LVK, standing by the exhaust at 1,400 RPM—just another day at the office keeping old warbirds flying. [Photo by: Tia Esguerra; Submitted by: Greg Ely]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Valiant Effort Foundation's Vultee BT-13 "Annie" recently returned to flight after a 7-year restoration following a runway incursion.
  • The aircraft is now experiencing charging system issues, prompting troubleshooting efforts by Crew Chief Greg Ely.
  • Troubleshooting involves challenging and potentially dangerous work, such as testing the system while the warbird's engine is running, a routine part of maintaining vintage aircraft.
See a mistake? Contact us.

“I’m the Crew Chief of the Valiant Effort Foundation Vultee BT-13 located at LVK in California. After a 7 year restoration after a runway incursion, we returned our plane, known as Annie, to flight just this last August. After a few months flying, we had some issues with the charging system, so just a week or so ago, we took off some panels and started troubleshooting the problem. That means checking the charging system while the engine is running…..not for the weak of heart, but just part of the job in keeping old warbirds flying.

Here’s a photo taken by Tia Esguerra of me testing the system while her husband, Alex, runs up the engine. Just as a side note, to check the system at the battery (you can see it just forward of the firewall) you have to stand next to the exhaust while the engine is running at a slow 1400 RPM….just another day at the office!”

– Greg Ely

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE