Picture of the Day: Nov. 21, 2025

Photo of Lake Ohau (44.31064° S, 169.90985° E) on New Zealand's South Island taken with an iPhone 6 from a Cessna 172 at 4,716 MSL while on a 7 day flying excursion with Fly-Inn New Zealand. [Credit: Andrew Meranda]
