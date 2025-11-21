Gallery

Picture of the Day: Nov. 21, 2025

Lake Ohau from above on a South Island flying adventure.

Editorial Staff
Verified

Edited By:

Matt Ryan

Picture of the Day: Nov. 21, 2025
Photo of Lake Ohau (44.31064° S, 169.90985° E) on New Zealand's South Island taken with an iPhone 6 from a Cessna 172 at 4,716 MSL while on a 7 day flying excursion with Fly-Inn New Zealand. [Credit: Andrew Meranda]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE