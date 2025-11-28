Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Day: Nov. 28, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Day: Nov. 28, 2025 Gliders ready for hibernation, pilot fast asleep. icon_user_whiteongrey Editorial Staff Friday, November 28, 2025 at 04:59 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan Four dismantled gliders are ready to spend the winter (hibernation) in their hangar. A pilot exhausted after the flying season is already asleep! Canon Powershot A95 camera at 1/500 sec, focal length 8 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana] Share this story Editorial Staff
