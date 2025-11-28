Gallery

Picture of the Day: Nov. 28, 2025

Gliders ready for hibernation, pilot fast asleep.

Editorial Staff
Verified

Edited By:

Matt Ryan

Picture of the day
Four dismantled gliders are ready to spend the winter (hibernation) in their hangar. A pilot exhausted after the flying season is already asleep! Canon Powershot A95 camera at 1/500 sec, focal length 8 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE