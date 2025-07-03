Gallery Multimedia

Picture Of The Week: July 4, 2025

Amelia Walsh
Photo By Aaron Wypyszynski Many small town airports have the lone Navion on the ramp, include North America's highest airport.
Photo By Sparky Barnes
Glenn Larson’s gleaming 1938 Ryan SCW at Marginal Aviation’s First Ditch Fly-in, Le Sueur, Minnesota.
Photo By Dylan Shirey
Photo taken from ~2000’ over the Tennessee River (Lake Guntersville) headed to Georgia. Scattered thunderstorms abundant.
Photo By Tony Verhulst
Taken at the Sterling Airport (3b3) open house.
Photo By Karen M. Powell
Shot at Bridgeport Texas Airport.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

