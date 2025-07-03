Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: July 4, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: July 4, 2025 Amelia Walsh · Thursday, July 03, 2025 Photo By Aaron Wypyszynski Many small town airports have the lone Navion on the ramp, include North America's highest airport. Photo By Sparky BarnesGlenn Larson’s gleaming 1938 Ryan SCW at Marginal Aviation’s First Ditch Fly-in, Le Sueur, Minnesota. Photo By Dylan Shirey Photo taken from ~2000’ over the Tennessee River (Lake Guntersville) headed to Georgia. Scattered thunderstorms abundant. Photo By Tony VerhulstTaken at the Sterling Airport (3b3) open house. Photo By Karen M. PowellShot at Bridgeport Texas Airport. Share this story Amelia Walsh Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
