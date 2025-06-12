Gallery Multimedia

Picture Of The Week: June 13, 2025

Amelia Walsh
Photo by Kevin Strange I was giving a little dual instruction in an ICON, headed toward Lake Berryessa.
Photo By Robert Shapiro
DC-9 spotted at KELM in the 1980’s. Hard landing caused a permanent wrinkle.
Photo By Terrell Bivins
Memorial day outing at Foam Frenzy in Scottsdale AZ.
Photo By Mike Vaisey
Cessna 189 Skywagon
Photo By Marshall Severson
Steaming volcano Mt. Spurr Alaska, from Cessna 172 at 11,500 feet.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE