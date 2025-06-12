Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: June 13, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: June 13, 2025 Amelia Walsh · Thursday, June 12, 2025 Photo by Kevin Strange I was giving a little dual instruction in an ICON, headed toward Lake Berryessa. Photo By Robert ShapiroDC-9 spotted at KELM in the 1980’s. Hard landing caused a permanent wrinkle. Photo By Terrell BivinsMemorial day outing at Foam Frenzy in Scottsdale AZ. Photo By Mike VaiseyCessna 189 Skywagon Photo By Marshall SeversonSteaming volcano Mt. Spurr Alaska, from Cessna 172 at 11,500 feet. Share this story Amelia Walsh Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
