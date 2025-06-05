Picture Of The Week: June 6, 2025

Gallery Multimedia

Amelia Walsh
Photo By Sven Lincke One of the last remaining, active WWII-era hangars in the United States. It is home to a DC-3, Cessna 206 on wheels and a few other airplanes and equipment.
Bradford Field NC Fly-in
Photo By Mike Vaisey
Skywagon on the ramp
Photo By Tom Ciura

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

