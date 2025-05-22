Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: May 23, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: May 23, 2025 Amelia Walsh · Thursday, May 22, 2025 Photo By Eliot Danner Over Atlanta one morning, the light caught my Baron just right. Photo By Thomas KrashenSun ’n Fun, Lakeland, FL April 2016 Photo By Timm HolzhauerQuest Kodiak 100 at Siljan airpark, Sweden. Photo By Steve ZellerCheck fitting wife in 1940 Luscombe restoration. Photo By Gary HebbardA shiny P-51 visiting James Armstrong Richardson airport (CYWG) at Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, summer of 2024. Share this story Amelia Walsh Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.