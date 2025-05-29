Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: May 30, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: May 30, 2025 Amelia Walsh · Thursday, May 29, 2025 Photo By Sparky Barnes A Pitts Special and its little buddy nose out of their "toy box" at Bradford Field in North Carolina. Photo By Vince Calio Vintage Beech D18S at KOXC preparing to participate in a Tribute Flight. Photo By Steve SplonskowskiMorning flight along the Willamette River corridor through downtown Portland, Mt Hood in the background. Taken from a Taylorcraft F-19. Photo BY Gregory BlattFrom Taildraggers to Trailblazers, honoring the legendary pilots who keep aviation’s legacy alive and welcome the pioneers embracing its electric future. Photo By Karen M. PowellBridgeport Texas Airport, May 3, 2025 Share this story Amelia Walsh Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
