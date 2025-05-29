Gallery Multimedia

Picture Of The Week: May 30, 2025

Amelia Walsh
Photo By Sparky Barnes A Pitts Special and its little buddy nose out of their "toy box" at Bradford Field in North Carolina.
Photo By Vince Calio
Vintage Beech D18S at KOXC preparing to participate in a Tribute Flight.
Photo By Steve Splonskowski
Morning flight along the Willamette River corridor through downtown Portland, Mt Hood in the background. Taken from a Taylorcraft F-19.
Photo BY Gregory Blatt
From Taildraggers to Trailblazers, honoring the legendary pilots who keep aviation’s legacy alive and welcome the pioneers embracing its electric future.
Photo By Karen M. Powell
Bridgeport Texas Airport, May 3, 2025

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE