Picture of the Week: October 17, 2025

A moment of calm and motion at Montricher Airfield.

Behind the grass runway at Montricher Airfield (LSTR), the Piper Supercub, one of our tow planes, is resting. In front of it, it's just a large remote-controlled model ( 5 feet wingspan ) performing aerobatics during a fly-in event organized at the airfield. Camera Pentax K20D 1/250 sec, focal length 110 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

