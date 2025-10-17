Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Week: October 17, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Week: October 17, 2025 A moment of calm and motion at Montricher Airfield. Editorial Staff · Friday, October 17, 2025 Behind the grass runway at Montricher Airfield (LSTR), the Piper Supercub, one of our tow planes, is resting. In front of it, it's just a large remote-controlled model ( 5 feet wingspan ) performing aerobatics during a fly-in event organized at the airfield. Camera Pentax K20D 1/250 sec, focal length 110 mm [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana] Share this story Editorial Staff