Picture of the Week: October 24, 2025

Morning light and optical illusions: from an Atlantic dawn to a Swiss trick of the eye.

Editorial Staff · Friday, October 24, 2025

MorningGlory: JAL6 - an A35K - at 3000 feet on base leg to 04R at KJFK, casts a shadow and creates an early morning glory arriving from Tokyo, with the wave-tossed Atlantic Ocean below. Leica SL2, 70 mm lens. [Credit: Daniel Spitzer, M.D.]

Clear to land! Neither an emergency nor an aerobatic landing, but only an optical illusion. Far from the runway, several gliders are waiting on the taxiway, in the center of the photo, taken with a teleobjective. Montricher Airfield (LSTR). Pentax K5 camera at 1/250 sec Focal length 200 mm. [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
