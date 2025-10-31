Gallery

Picture of the Week: October 31, 2025

Swiss mountains to Virginia farmland.

Editorial Staff
Image abeam Buochs (LSZG) airport and the town of Stans (PILATUS factory) on the shores of Lake Lucerne, where more than 700 years ago the "Rütli-Oath" took place and the Pact of 1291 created Switzerland. (Historic details by Manfred Kueng) Photo taken with a PowerShot A95 Canon camera at 1/400 sec, focal length 8 mm. [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]
Pilot’s Glory over Virginia. Note farm buildings below. [Credit: Michael Moore]

Editorial Staff

