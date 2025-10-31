Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture of the Week: October 31, 2025 Gallery Picture of the Week: October 31, 2025 Swiss mountains to Virginia farmland. Editorial Staff · Friday, October 31, 2025 Image abeam Buochs (LSZG) airport and the town of Stans (PILATUS factory) on the shores of Lake Lucerne, where more than 700 years ago the "Rütli-Oath" took place and the Pact of 1291 created Switzerland. (Historic details by Manfred Kueng) Photo taken with a PowerShot A95 Canon camera at 1/400 sec, focal length 8 mm. [Credit: Gilbert Benzonana] Pilot’s Glory over Virginia. Note farm buildings below. [Credit: Michael Moore] Share this story Editorial Staff