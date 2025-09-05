Gallery Multimedia

Picture Of The Week: September 5, 2025

Backlit birds, field on fire, and Geneva from above among this week's photos.

Editorial Staff
Hangar backlit by sunlight
Photo by Whitney Van Brink | Backlit hangar at Moriarty Municipal Airport in Moriarty, New Mexico casts shadows of two aircraft through the translucent hangar doors.
Field on fire as seen from 5,500'
Photo by: Erin Shirey Field on fire over eastern Arkansas at 5500 in a Cessna Cardinal RG.
Paraglider in Geneva
Photo by: Gilbert Benzonana A pleasant view of the city of Geneva and its water jet taken from the cable car station at 3,700 feet shortly after the departure of a paraglider.

