Home/Multimedia/Gallery/Picture Of The Week: September 5, 2025 Gallery Multimedia Picture Of The Week: September 5, 2025 Backlit birds, field on fire, and Geneva from above among this week's photos. Editorial Staff · Friday, September 05, 2025 Photo by Whitney Van Brink | Backlit hangar at Moriarty Municipal Airport in Moriarty, New Mexico casts shadows of two aircraft through the translucent hangar doors. Photo by: Erin Shirey Field on fire over eastern Arkansas at 5500 in a Cessna Cardinal RG. Photo by: Gilbert Benzonana A pleasant view of the city of Geneva and its water jet taken from the cable car station at 3,700 feet shortly after the departure of a paraglider. Share this story Editorial Staff
deHavilland Canada is building more, now as CL515 which has some improvements but AFAIK not radical.
I hope more utility use can be made of them outside of fire seasons, carrying some supplies to remote communities or perhaps even fuel somehow.