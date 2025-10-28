Multimedia

Hurricane Hunters Brave the Eye of Category 5 Melissa

Video captures the crew’s flight through one of strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded.

Matt Ryan
Hurricane Melissa Eye Hurricane Hunter
[Credit: @FlyonymousWX via X]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Air Force "Hurricane Hunters" flew into Category 5 Hurricane Melissa to gather real-time meteorological data for the National Hurricane Center.
  • Melissa is one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, striking Jamaica with catastrophic winds exceeding 180 mph, over 30 inches of rainfall, and 13-foot storm surges.
  • The storm's extreme intensity even caused some Hurricane Hunter missions to return early due to severe turbulence.
New video from a crew member aboard a U.S. Air Force WC-130J “Hurricane Hunter” shared via X shows the aircraft slicing through the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, which is now striking Jamaica with catastrophic winds and flooding. These flights gather real-time meteorological data for the National Hurricane Center.

Melissa’s near-perfect eye features winds exceeding 180 mph and a central pressure of 892 millibars, making it one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, according to CNN.

The storm arrived to southern Jamaica Tuesday morning with sustained winds up to 185 mph and torrential rainfall exceeding 30 inches in some regions. Storm surges were as high as 13 feet. Jamaica’s climate minister called the risk of flooding “extreme,” as more than 800 shelters opened nationwide to house residents displaced by the storm.

The video comes from flights conducted by the U.S. Air Force. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, flies the WC-130J Super Hercules “Hurricane Hunter.” The aircraft makes multiple passes through tropical systems to measure wind, temperature, pressure and humidity. Each Hurricane Hunter mission provides data that aims to improve hurricane forecasts and help coastal communities prepare. The squadron’s legacy dates back to 1943, when a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot first dared to fly through a hurricane—a practice that continues today, even amid storms as fierce as Melissa.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

