Video of the Week: Leasing Back For Part 135 Ops: Making It Work

If you have a need or desire to operate a more sophisticated airplane, but lack the financial means to upgrade, a Part 135 charter arrangement with an FBO at your local airport could be a big win-win. Making your airplane available for charter could be the financial answer to stepping up. The increased costs of maintenance and insurance have to be taken into account in the business plan. And the scheduling and marketing needs of the charter operator must dovetail with your own personal and business use of the aircraft. Most important, the quality of the relationship between both parties is critical to success. One good example of a flourishing owner/charter operator relationship is the cooperative agreement Ross Morton has with Somerset Air Service at Somerset Airport in New Jersey with his Cessna 414 piston twin. With a multi-generational history of a good working relationship, SAS and the Morton family have made the formula work.