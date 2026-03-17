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Video: Red Bull Pilot Dario Costa on Train Landing

Pilot discusses preparation, precision and challenges of landing on moving train.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Video: Red Bull Pilot Dario Costa on Train Landing
[Credit: AVweb YouTube]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Red Bull pilot Dario Costa and aviation consultant Filipo Barbero discussed the intricate planning and execution of Costa's recent successful landing and takeoff from a moving train in Turkey.
  • The interview covered the conceptualization and significant technical challenges encountered during the project.
  • Extensive preparation included advanced modeling and simulation, slow-flight testing, and specialized pro-athlete training to refine reaction timing and spatial awareness for the stunt.
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Red Bull pilot Dario Costa and aviation consultant Filipo Barbero took some time recently to talk with us about the planning and execution behind Costa’s recent landing and takeoff from a moving train earlier this year in Turkey.

In the interview, Costa describes the concept development and some of the technical challenges associated with the project. He and Barbero also discussed the preparation process leading up to the attempt, including modeling and simulation work, slow-flight testing and even pro-athlete training exercises designed to improve reaction timing and spatial awareness.

Editorial Staff

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