Video: Red Bull Pilot Dario Costa on Train Landing

Red Bull pilot Dario Costa and aviation consultant Filipo Barbero took some time recently to talk with us about the planning and execution behind Costa’s recent landing and takeoff from a moving train earlier this year in Turkey.

In the interview, Costa describes the concept development and some of the technical challenges associated with the project. He and Barbero also discussed the preparation process leading up to the attempt, including modeling and simulation work, slow-flight testing and even pro-athlete training exercises designed to improve reaction timing and spatial awareness.