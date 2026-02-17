Red Bull Pilot Lands, Takes Off From Moving Train in Turkey

Italian Red Bull pilot Dario Costa landed and took off his Zivko Edge 540 from a moving cargo train traveling about 120 km/h in Turkey, on Feb. 15. The maneuver involved approaching the train at a reduced airspeed to align before touching down on a cargo container and later departing vertically. The maneuver took less than a minute to complete.

During the final approach, the landing platform was not visible from the cockpit because of the aircraft’s attitude and the train’s dimensions, requiring continuous control inputs to maintain alignment amid airflow disturbances created by the moving train, according to Red Bull. The single-seat, piston-powered Edge 540 used in the operation retained its standard configuration, with adjustments aimed at improving low-speed handling, including added aerodynamic features designed to stabilize airflow.

Preparation for the operation included aerodynamic analysis, simulations and training focused on timing and coordination, with additional testing conducted using a moving platform.

“Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career,” Costa said. “Landing blind on a very small moving runway required complete focus on cognitive and flying skills. It was a complex project that required precision, teamwork and trust.”