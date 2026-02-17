Air Shows & Events

Red Bull Pilot Lands, Takes Off From Moving Train in Turkey

Italian Red Bull pilot landed aerobatic aircraft on cargo train traveling at operational speed.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Pilot Lands, Takes Off From Moving Train in Turkey
[Credit: Red Bull]
Key Takeaways:

  • Italian Red Bull pilot Dario Costa successfully landed and took off his Zivko Edge 540 from a cargo train moving at 120 km/h in Turkey.
  • The maneuver was highly challenging, requiring continuous control inputs as the landing platform was not visible from the cockpit and the aircraft faced airflow disturbances.
  • Extensive preparation, including aerodynamic analysis, simulations, and training, was crucial for the precision and teamwork needed for this complex operation.
Italian Red Bull pilot Dario Costa landed and took off his Zivko Edge 540 from a moving cargo train traveling about 120 km/h in Turkey, on Feb. 15. The maneuver involved approaching the train at a reduced airspeed to align before touching down on a cargo container and later departing vertically. The maneuver took less than a minute to complete.

During the final approach, the landing platform was not visible from the cockpit because of the aircraft’s attitude and the train’s dimensions, requiring continuous control inputs to maintain alignment amid airflow disturbances created by the moving train, according to Red Bull. The single-seat, piston-powered Edge 540 used in the operation retained its standard configuration, with adjustments aimed at improving low-speed handling, including added aerodynamic features designed to stabilize airflow.

Preparation for the operation included aerodynamic analysis, simulations and training focused on timing and coordination, with additional testing conducted using a moving platform.

“Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career,” Costa said. “Landing blind on a very small moving runway required complete focus on cognitive and flying skills. It was a complex project that required precision, teamwork and trust.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

