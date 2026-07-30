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Lydian Raises $43 Million for Synthetic SAF

The company plans to use the funding to develop a commercial demonstration plant targeted for 2028.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Lydian Raises $43 Million for Synthetic SAF
Lydian pilot plant at its R&D Center of Excellence in Boston, MA. [Credit: Lydian]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Lydian secured $43 million in Series A funding to advance its PIVOT platform, which synthesizes sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.
  • The company's technology employs standardized, modular, factory-built systems designed to reduce construction costs and adapt to renewable electricity fluctuations.
  • Lydian's synthetic e-SAF differs from bio-based SAF, with its environmental profile depending on input sources. They plan a commercial demonstration facility by 2028 and full-scale operation by 2030.
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Boston-based Lydian announced a $43 million Series A funding round to support development of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The financing was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and will support the company’s PIVOT platform, which is designed to produce synthetic jet fuel from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

Lydian says the system uses standardized, factory-built modules intended to reduce construction costs and respond to changes in renewable-electricity availability. The company currently operates a pilot plant in Boston and plans to place a commercial demonstration facility into operation in 2028.

The company’s product differs from bio-based SAF because it is produced using captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Its sustainability and emissions profile will depend on the sources of the hydrogen, electricity and carbon dioxide used during production.

Lydian expects its first full-scale commercial installation to begin operating in 2030.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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