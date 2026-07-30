Lydian Raises $43 Million for Synthetic SAF

Boston-based Lydian announced a $43 million Series A funding round to support development of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The financing was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and will support the company’s PIVOT platform, which is designed to produce synthetic jet fuel from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

Lydian says the system uses standardized, factory-built modules intended to reduce construction costs and respond to changes in renewable-electricity availability. The company currently operates a pilot plant in Boston and plans to place a commercial demonstration facility into operation in 2028.

The company’s product differs from bio-based SAF because it is produced using captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Its sustainability and emissions profile will depend on the sources of the hydrogen, electricity and carbon dioxide used during production.

Lydian expects its first full-scale commercial installation to begin operating in 2030.