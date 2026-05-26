Fuel News

Study Finds SAF Could Fall Short Of 2030 Target

Researchers say announced projects face feedstock, policy and market hurdles.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
WSU Study Finds SAF Production Could Fall Short Of 2030 Target
[Credit: Jaromir Chalabala | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Washington State University study estimates the U.S. could produce about 2.1 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually by 2030, falling short of the federal goal of 3 billion gallons per year.
  • The study indicates that hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA), derived from fats, oils, and greases, will account for most SAF production, but notes limitations in available feedstock supply.
  • Researchers found that current market conditions and policy structures may provide stronger financial incentives for producers to create renewable diesel instead of aviation fuel.
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A Washington State University-led study published in Biomass and Bioenergy estimates the U.S. could produce about 2.1 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually by 2030 under its most favorable scenario, short of the federal goal of 3 billion gallons per year. The study reviewed publicly announced renewable fuel projects in the U.S., including how often planned facilities reach operation, how long projects take to complete and whether available feedstocks could support projected production.

“We wanted to take a very pragmatic look at where we really are,” said Kristin Brandt, lead author of the study and an adjunct faculty member in WSU’s Composite Materials and Engineering Center. “There are people saying this industry is going to explode overnight and others saying nothing will happen at all. The reality is somewhere in between.”

According to the study, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids, or HEFA, are expected to account for most U.S. SAF production through the end of the decade. HEFA fuels are commonly produced from fats, oils and greases such as used cooking oil and animal fats, though the study noted limits in available supply. Researchers also found that some producers may have stronger financial incentives to make renewable diesel rather than aviation fuel under current market conditions and policy structures.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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